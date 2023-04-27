‘Mamata Police shot dead BJP member': West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari claims

A day after the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent violence in Uttar Dinajpur district following the murder of a girl, Leader of Opposition in the State Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the ‘Mamata Police’ raided the house of BJP Panchayet Samiti Member and shot dead a young man.

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adhikari claimed that the West Bengal police killed a “Rajbangshi young man of 33 years at Kaliaganj”.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said, “'Mamata' police raided the house of a BJP Panchayet Samiti Member Bishnu Barman at 2:30 am midnight (April 27; 2023) but did not find him. They brutally shot dead a Rajbangshi young man named Mrityunjay Barman; 33 years old, S/O Rabindranath Barman. This is tyranny and state terror at its worst form and Mamata Banerjee is merry making like Emperor Nero while the state is burning and sliding into a phase of civil unrest.”

He further added, “Last afternoon during a press conference Mamata Banerjee had declared a war against the people of Kaliaganj and within hours the police complied with her. She will have to take ownership of this brutal murder by the state. The people should rise democratically by raising their voice against such internecine violence and bloodshed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Banerjee had said on Wednesday that the opposition party brought goons from Bihar who ransacked a police station and looted villagers.

“BJP brought in goons from Bihar. They ransacked the police station, set it on fire, entered the police station with firearms, and looted villagers and women police personnel were also beaten up. I have directed the police to take strong actions,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat speaking to reporters.

At least 17 policemen were injured on Tuesday when miscreants attacked a police station and set a police barrack on fire in the district after protests over the murder of a minor girl last week turned violent.

Banerjee said that the girl's death was an unfortunate incident, however, she added that the events which followed were orchestrated by the BJP. She said, "BJP is doing hooliganism in the state”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON