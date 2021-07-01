Motorcyclist killed, 19 injured after bus hits Fort William wall in Kolkata

A motorcyclist died and 19 others were injured when a bus hit his bike before ramming into a wall of the Fort William, headquarters of the army’s eastern command, in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Vivekananda Dab, 45, a constable of the Kolkata Police. “One person was killed, and some people were injured. The bus would be sent for a mechanical examination to check whether it developed any failure and what could have led to the accident,” said Kolkata Police commissioner Soumen Mitra.

Bus services had resumed on Thursday, after almost one-and-half months, as Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed by the state government.

The accident took place around 12noon when a minibus heading towards Howrah hit the motorcycle. The rider sustained severe injuries and was rushed the state-run SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.

At least 19 passengers who were injured when the bus rammed into the wall were also shifted to the same hospital. There were at least 30-35 passengers in the bus.

“The bus driver lost control and hit the motorcycle, crushing the rider. It then hit the guard wall. The body could only be retrieved after a crane was brought and the bus was lifted. The bus was severely damaged,” said Ayan Debnath, a passer-by.

Mitra, who visited the site of the accident, said the matter was being looked into, and more details will be available after a thorough investigation.