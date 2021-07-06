Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna dies of post-Covid complications in Chennai hospital

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s wife Krishna died at a hospital in Chennai on Tuesday morning. She was suffering from post-Covid-complications.

She is survived by her husband and son Subhranshu Roy. She was admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata in May, before being shifted to a hospital in Chennai where she died around 4.30am.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had visited the Kolkata hospital when Krishna Roy was admitted there.

Mukul Roy, one of the founding members of the TMC, returned to the party this June after leaving it for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 where he became a vice-president. His son joined BJP in 2019. In June, both of them returned to TMC. Mukul Roy won the assembly elections from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency on a BJP ticket.