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New CM Suvendu for observing 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, not Poila Baisakh chosen by Mamata

New CM Suvendu for observing 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, not Poila Baisakh chosen by Mamata

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, West Bengal's new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said his government would propose observing "West Bengal Day" on June 20 instead of Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year's Day, which was chosen by his predecessor Mamata Banerjee.

New CM Suvendu for observing 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, not Poila Baisakh chosen by Mamata

Asserting that the date marked the historic decision for West Bengal's inclusion in India in 1947, Adhikari told reporters: "I will definitely place this proposal before the cabinet and the Assembly.

On June 20, 1947, MLAs from West Bengal voted for partition, after a joint meeting with MLAs from East Bengal voted against the partition of the state.

After taking the oath as the chief minister during the day, Adhikari visited the residence of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur.

"In my mind, West Bengal's foundation day should be June 20, 1947," he said, adding that the people of the state were able to live in a "free democratic country" because West Bengal had voted to remain with India before Independence.

Subsequently, the then state government moved a resolution in the Assembly opposing the celebration of West Bengal Day on that date.

Banerjee had claimed that the people of Bengal don't support June 20, which is synonymous with violence and bloodshed which marked partition as the state's foundation day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / New CM Suvendu for observing 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, not Poila Baisakh chosen by Mamata
Home / Cities / Kolkata / New CM Suvendu for observing 'West Bengal Day' on June 20, not Poila Baisakh chosen by Mamata
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