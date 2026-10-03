Kolkata, National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Saturday visited the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden in Howrah district and participated in a tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, officials said.

NGT chairperson visits Indian Botanical Garden, joins plantation drive

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Justice Shrivastava took part in the plantation programme organised in the Endemic and Threatened Plant Section of the historic botanical garden as part of the "Swachhata Hi Seva 2026" initiative, an official statement said Saturday.

Senior NGT officials, including Registrar Deepto Ghosh, Deputy Registrar Tanushree Dutta and Assistant Registrar Yash Kumar Singh, were also present during the programme.

The visit highlighted the ecological and botanical significance of the garden, which is spread over around 273 acres along the banks of the Hooghly River and houses more than 12,000 living plants, including endemic and threatened species, rare orchids, giant Amazon water lilies and several varieties of palms.

The garden is also known for the Great Banyan Tree, one of its major attractions. Its extensive canopy spreads over nearly five acres and gives the appearance of a forest in itself.

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{{^usCountry}} The plantation drive in the section dedicated to endemic and threatened plants underlined the importance of conserving rare and native plant species, besides promoting ecological restoration and sustainable development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plantation drive in the section dedicated to endemic and threatened plants underlined the importance of conserving rare and native plant species, besides promoting ecological restoration and sustainable development. {{/usCountry}}

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The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign encourages people to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers and has been used to promote environmental conservation and community participation in afforestation activities.

The NGT is a judicial body dealing with cases relating to environmental protection, conservation of forests and other natural resources, and enforcement of legal rights relating to the environment.

The programme conveyed a message of collective responsibility towards protecting biodiversity and preserving the country's botanical heritage for future generations, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.