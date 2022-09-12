No need for thieves' nod, says Bengal BJP chief ahead of march to Nabanna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

The saffron camp has made several arrangements to ensure a huge turnout for the rally for which the administration has not granted permission and some untoward incidents during the day would be not unlikely.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said police in the state are behaving like the ruling Trinamool Congress' cadres, adding there is no need for permission to march to the secretariat.

“We do not need permission from anyone, especially chief minister Mamata Banerjee,” Majumdar told reporters on Monday, adding the ruling camp is trying to stop the BJP's rallies.

“Why would public take permission from thieves to hold demonstrations? Police behaving like TMC cadres. We did Nabanna march last time when Section 144 was imposed. We'll do it again. It's our fight to save Bengal,” Majumdar further said.

Why would public take permission from thieves to hold demonstrations?...Police behaving like TMC cadres.We did Nabanna march last time when Sec144 was imposed,again we'll do it. It's our fight to save Bengal: WB BJP Pres S Majumdar on BJP not getting permission for Nabanna march pic.twitter.com/nuW2pQUb15 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

He said three BJP leaders will lead the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ campaign from Howrah Ground, College Square, and Santraganchi, respectively.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said it is not the party's protest, but a demonstration of the people of Bengal. “Banerjee has to answer why her govt has cheated the people of Bengal,” Agnimitra said.

Meanwhile, the ruling camp has raised questions on the funds spent by the BJP to bring supporters to Kolkata from different parts of the state.

According to a PTI report, the saffron party has hired seven trains to bring its party members and supporters to the city join the march. TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla' said the BJP has spent ₹2.84 crore for hiring the trains.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, a TMC leader who switched over from the BJP, said the saffron party has taken crores of rupees from businessmen who escaped the country, and is probably using that money for its programmes. "To my knowledge, the BJP spent around ₹2,000 crore in the 2021 Assembly polls," he said.

Wondering if the turnout for the rally would cross 10,000, Majumdar said, "Every train has 11 bogies and 700-800 seats. That means seven trains can bring 5,000-5,500 people. The BJP is spending ₹3,000-4,000 for everyone boarding the special train."

The Bengal BJP chief said the ruling camp's claims have no basis and are being made as it is "scared" of the campaign.

"Unlike the TMC, we follow standard procedures for such programmes. The BJP believes in ethics and accountability. We don't support the idea of encouraging our activists-supporters to enjoy a free ride in public transport, inconveniencing general commuters," Majumdar said.

Senior BJP leader and former state president of the party, Rahul Sinha, said that all trains have either left from or would be leaving for their destinations in a few hours' time.

He added the administration was "trying to create hurdles in the way" of supporters who were willing to come to the city to join the rally.

"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathi-charged by state police. The train, however, left later with our activists and supporters," Sinha said.

Seven trains – three from north Bengal and four from south -- will reach Sealdah and Santragachhi, respectively, “overcoming opposition from the police and ruling party cadres, Sinha said.

(With inputs from agencies)

