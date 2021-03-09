Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire
kolkata news

'Pained beyond words...': President Kovind mourns loss of lives in Kolkata fire

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire incident at a building in Kolkata and said he was pained beyond words at the tragedy.

“Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Kovind tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kolkata: Blame game starts after high-rise fire

Trinamool, BJP trade barbs over Kolkata fire tragedy

Kolkata fire: 9 deaths till now, railways ministry’s committee to probe accident

Kolkata fire: Doctors mull DNA test to identify some bodies

At least seven people were killed in an inferno in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata, which houses zonal offices of Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Two more persons were also feared dead, Banerjee, who has visited the spot, said.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high-level committee to ascertain the cause of the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata fire brigade kolkata fire
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP