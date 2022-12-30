PM Modi to virtually attend programmes in West Bengal due to mother’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the programmes in West Bengal today following his mother Heeraben’s demise in Ahmedabad early on Friday, his office informed.

“PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC),” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister was scheduled to arrive in the city on Friday to flag-off West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express, chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council (NGC) and inaugurate a number of other central projects.

Heeraben, 99, passed away on Friday morning, just two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.

Also Read:PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the NGC meeting along with several Union ministers and the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

“Pray for the speedy recovery and good health of PM Shri @narendramodi’s mother. May she get well soon,” Banerjee had tweeted on December 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}