Recruitment of primary school teachers during TMC regime under scrutiny: Report

The recruitment of all primary school teachers in government-run schools during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime has now come under the scanner of federal agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sought details of a few thousand candidates, who were appointed as primary school teachers since 2011, from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

Two central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED – are probing into the alleged recruitment scam in state run schools from primary sections to class 12.

The ED is probing into the money laundering case.

“We have already written to all the district primary school councils to submit the details of all the appointees within two days including their name, address, roll number of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and in which primary school they were recruited as teachers,” said a senior official of the state primary education board.

At least three TET exams were held in the TMC’s regime in 2012, 2014 and 2017.

Allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process had mainly surfaced about the 2014 exam.

The federal agencies are also probing into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through the School Service Commission (SSC).

Partha Chatterjee, who was the state education minister between 2011 and 2021, has already been arrested.

The ED also recovered ₹50crore cash and jewelry from two flats of Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee.

TMC legislator and former chairman of the state primary education board Manik Bhattacharya was also questioned by the ED.

Earlier this year, he was removed from the chairman’s post on the orders of the Calcutta high court for his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

TMC MP Santanu Sen was surprised the ED was looking into this matter.

“It is surprising that the ED, which usually probes into money laundering, is now looking into appointment of teachers,” the TMC MP said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said ED’s probe will help in ascertaining more facts related to the recruitment case.

“Those who were dillydallying in sharing information all these days about teachers’ recruitments have now become hyperactive to give information after the ED started its probe and a few persons were arrested. More skeletons will stumble out,” said Sinha.