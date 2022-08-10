Bengal SSC scam: CBI makes first arrests; two top officials nabbed
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday made its first arrests in connection with the Bengal school recruitment scam in which former minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23.
Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the money trail in illegal recruitments done by the School Service Commission (SSC) for West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.
The CBI arrested Shanti Prasad Sinha, convenor of the special advisory committee formed for the appointments and Ashok Saha, who was a secretary of the state School Service Commission.
Sinha and Saha were interrogated several times after the Calcutta high court ordered the CBI probe into the case. On Wednesday, they were taken into custody after hours of interrogation.
The ED has claimed that it recovered ₹49.80 crore in cash, jewellery and gold bars from apartments owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and a company in joint holding. The duo is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Claiming that Chatterjee is not an influential person anymore, his lawyer prayed that he be released on bail on any condition imposed by the court.
-
UP constable who cried over poor food quality, makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. Firozabad superintendent of police (rural) Akhilesh Narain denied claims that Kumar was taken to Agra.
-
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
-
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
