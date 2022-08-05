SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to 14-day judicial custody
A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Friday sent former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee to 14-day judicial remand till August 18 in connection with the ED probe into the money trail in the School Service Commission appointments scam. The ED had prayed for 14 days' judicial remand of both.
The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court judge, Jibon Kumar Sadhu, had reserved his order after hearing all the parties in the case. Chatterjee and Mukherjee have been in ED remand since their arrest on July 23 in connection with the agency's investigation into the alleged money trail involved in illegal appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.
The ED counsel had also prayed for the court's permission to interrogate the two accused in the correctional home over new revelations in the case. Praying for Chatterjee's bail, his lawyer submitted that he was an ordinary person now and will not abscond.
"He is not an influential person anymore and is also willing to consider giving up his MLAship," Chatterjee's lawyer said.
Chatterjee has been relieved of his ministerial duties by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while Trinamool Congress has removed him from all posts he held in the party. The ED has claimed that out of the 15 days that Chatterjee has been in its custody, at least two days were wasted owing to his admission to the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata.
Chatterjee was sent to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for medical checkup on the order of Calcutta High Court and the doctors there had said he did not require any immediate intervention.
The ED has claimed to have recovered ₹49.8 crore in cash, a huge quantity of jewellery and gold bars from flats owned by Mukherjee, besides documents of properties and of a company joint held by the two accused.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
PSI recruitment case: CBI conducts raids in J&K over alleged irregularities
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors. Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, the L-G cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently asked CBI to conduct a probe.
-
Kotkapura police firing: SIT submits sealed status report in Faridkot court
Close on the heels of the questioning of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, the special investigation teams (SITs) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incidents submitted a status report in a Faridkot court. Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana, who is also a member of the SIT, submitted the status report of the investigation in the court in a sealed cover on Friday.
-
Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested
In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru's Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon. A senior police officer said that the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the building. In the footage, the mother, a dentist by profession, is seen walking along with her daughter on the balcony on the fourth floor around 3:05pm.
-
20-year-old man’s body found in lake in Ambernath
The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a gunny bag, wrapped in a plastic bag and tied with cable wires inside a small lake in Ambernath. The Ambernath police are looking for the accused. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajbhar, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Ulhasnagar No. 2. Rajbhar was attacked with a heavy and sharp weapon on his head and other parts of his body.
-
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics