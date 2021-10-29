‘Reeks of mala fide’: HC scraps CAT order to move Bengal officer’s plea to Delhi

KOLKATA: A two-judge bench of the Calcutta high court on Friday made strong remarks against the government of India for its efforts to transfer the former West Bengal’s chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay’s petition against the action taken by the Centre against him from the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Kolkata bench to Delhi.

The bench of justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Rabindranath Samanta on Friday set aside the CAT’s order and said the modus operandi of the central government to get Bandopadhyay’s plea transferred to the principal bench of the CAT in Delhi reeks of mala fide.

“The entire modus operandi adopted by the Union of India reeks of mala fides. It is unfortunate that the Principal Bench of the CAT nurtured such efforts by passing the impugned transfer order, thereby paying obeisance to the diktat of the Union of India, which has been repeatedly held by the Supreme Court and various high courts not to be a favoured litigant. Rather, the responsibility of meting out justice and serving the cause of justice is on a much higher pedestal for the Union of India than an ordinary individual litigant,” the bench said in its order on Friday. HT has reviewed the order.

Bandopadhyay, who was appointed as chief adviser to chief minister Mamata Banerjee after his retirement on May 31, moved CAT after the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) drew up proceedings against him for not attending a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kalaikunda in Bengal on May 28 to review damage by Cyclone Yaas.

Hours later, Bandopadhyay, who was serving as chief secretary, was transferred to the central government and ordered to report at DoPT’s North Block office in Delih but the chief minister refused to release him. She later appointed him as her special adviser on a three-year term. But Bandopadhyay has been unable to get his post-retirement benefits in the absence of approvals due to the proceedings.

Bandopadhyay approached CAT, which is mandated to hear service matters relating to the Centre’s employees, after he was directed to appear before the DoPT for framing of charges. But on October 21, On October 21, CAT transferred his plea from Kolkata to Delhi on the central government’s request and asked Bandopadhyy to appear before the tribunal in the national capital on October 22.

“Apart from the inexplicable hot haste of the Principal Bench (of CAT) to cater to the pseudo-urgency of the Union of India (the urgency, if any, is of the writ petitioner since the Inquiry Authority is bent upon concluding the inquiry prior to the disposal of O.A. 1619 of 2021). The Principal Bench, surprisingly, considered virtually the merits of the dispute between the parties in the O.A. by pre-judging that most of the evidence and witnesses would be from New Delhi, even before the matter was admitted. At the pre-admission stage, it was impossible for the Bench to judge (read, anticipate) the weightage to be given to forthcoming evidence and witnesses,” said the order passed by the two-judge bench.

“The alleged recalcitrance of the writ petitioner on May 28, 2021 took place within the territorial jurisdiction of the Kolkata Bench, the articles of charge against the petitioner were levelled in the teeth of the communication of the Chief Minister herself from Kolkata, which could also be a potentially important piece of evidence. Other eye-witnesses of the incident, if any, would be available in Kalaikunda in West Bengal, and not in New Delhi. No appropriate notice and/or hearing was given to the writ petitioner, as mandated under Section 25 of the 1985 Act, since the transfer was not in suo motu exercise of power by the Tribunal but on the application of the Union of India,” said Friday’s order since the Centre’s counsel challenged the high court’s jurisdiction in this case saying the matter had been transferred to the CAT’s tribunal in Delhi.

During a hearing on his petition at the high court on Wednesday, Bandopadhyay’s lawyer Shyam Devan told the bench that his client could not attend the PM’s meeting as he was accompanying the chief minister on May 28 and was involved in official duty. Dewan also told the court that Bandopadhyay’s petition should be heard by CAT’s Kolkata tribunal as he worked in Bengal till retirement and still works in the state.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Vikramjit Banerjee told the bench on Wednesday that the Calcutta high court did not have the jurisdiction to hear Bandopadhyay’s petition since the CAT has moved the case to Delhi since documents relating to the departmental proceedings were in the national Capital.

Though he retired on May 31, Bandopadhyay is not getting his post-retirement benefits from the Centre.

On Friday, the order of the two-judge bench said: “The order of the Principal Bench (of CAT) not only violates the legal right conferred on the writ petitioner under Rule 6 of the CAT Rules, 1987, read with Sections 35 and 36 of the 1985 Act, as well as the petitioner’s fundamental right of equality before the law, as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution, which is the grundnorm (basic norm)) of the Indian legal fabric.”

The issue triggered a controversy and political row since May 28 when Modi visited Indian Air Force’s Kalaikunda base to hold a review meeting. Mamata Banerjee arrived for the meeting with Bandopadhyay but left in a few minutes. BJP leaders and Union ministers accused Banerjee of insulting Modi. Hours later, the Centre asked the 1987 batch IAS officer to report for duty at the North Block office of the department of training and personnel by 10 am on May 31, his last working day. Bandopadhyay did not go to Delhi.

On May 31, Mamata Banerjee wrote a five-page letter to the Prime Minister urging him to withdraw the May 28 order.

Banerjee, who earlier sought extension of service for the bureaucrat that was granted by DopT, refused to release Bandopadhyay.

“I am shocked and stunned by the unilateral order…,” wrote Banerjee and said it would be very unfortunate if there was a correlation between the Centre’s sudden decision to recall the bureaucrat to Delhi and the meeting Modi held on May 28.

Bandopadhyay retired from service on May 31 and was appointed as special adviser to the chief minister for three years with effect from June 1. The same day, the Centre sent him a show-cause letter on June 1, and asked Bandopadhyay to respond in three days.

On June 2, the chief minister said, “The chapter is over.” However, she reiterated that the state would stand by Bandopadhyay.

Bandopadhyay was not available for comment on Friday.