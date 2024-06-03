Repolling held in two booths in Bengal amidst allegations of post-poll violence

Repolling was held in two booths in Barasat and Mathuraour Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal on Monday even as allegations of post-poll violence poured in from various pockets in the state. ecurity personnel keep vigil as voters arrive at a polling booth during repolling in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Monday. (PTI)

At least 400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would stay back in the state till June 19 to prevent post-poll clashes, a senior Election Commission of India (ECI) official said. Earlier CAPF personnel were scheduled to leave the state by June 6.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Repolling was held in one booth each at Deganga in Barasat and at Kakdwip in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies. Voting was held peacefully. The decision was taken taking into account reports of returning officers, the district election officers, and observers concerned when polling was held in the two seats on June 1,” said an official.

Tension was palpable at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas where the administration imposed prohibitory orders on Sunday, following clashes on Saturday when the last phase of the Lok Sabha election was held on June 1. Protests had erupted in the riverine island on Sunday after police arrested five persons in connection with violence on Saturday. The villagers blocked roads.

Allegations of post-poll violence also poured in from a few other areas such as Kultali, where a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly beaten up by BJP workers. In New Town, allegations of TMC’s factional feud surfaced which left one person injured. Reports of violence also came in from Chinsurah in Hooghly and Majerhat in Bhangar.

“Police are going from door-to-door and targeting BJP supporters, particularly women. They are being beaten up and threatened,” Falguni Patra, president of the BJP’s state mahila morcha unit, told media.

Police, however, refuted the charges saying that a large contingent of police was deployed to maintain law and order in the area. A sub-inspector of police was injured when villagers attacked police on June 1.

“BJP leader Gangadhar Koyal in a recent sting video has already revealed the truth as to how BJP orchestrated the Sandeshkhali unrest. They are continuing with that to trigger violence. This is their tactic. Let the result be published on June 4 and everything will be crystal clear that people are not with the BJP,” said TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.