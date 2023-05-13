Watch: Salman Khan meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. The Trinamool Congress chief greeted Salman and gifted him a stole before posing for photographs.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

Khan reached Banerjee's residence around 4.25 pm, as fans gathered in large numbers on the streets to catch a glimpse of the superstar. He spent around 30 minutes at the chief minister's residence, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Security arrangements have been tightened at the hotel where the popular actor is scheduled to stay.

Salman is set to perform in a mega show - 'Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded'- at the East Bengal ground to mark the centenary celebration of the city's club. The show, which will also feature celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, was reportedly scheduled earlier this year but was postponed due to the threats to Salman.

Meanwhile, commenting on Congress's victory in the Karnataka assembly election, Mamata Banerjee said the moral of polls is people “want plurality” and that “no central design to dominate” can repress them.

“My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!!”

“When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity: that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow," Banerjee tweeted.

