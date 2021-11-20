Seven-year-old boy beaten to death on suspicion of theft; one held

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by the security guard of a fish farm on suspicion of theft at a village in North 24 Parganas district around 30 km north west of Kolkata.

The accused, Abdul Aziz, 48, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s relative, police said.

According to locals, the incident took place on November 4, when the child was playing with his friends near the fish farm.

“The children had tied a magnet and were throwing it in the water. The rope snapped and the child went down into the bheri to find the magnet. The security guard spotted him and thought that the child was stealing fish. He started beating the child while the other children managed to flee,” said Monirul Islam, a villager.

According to the police, the child returned home but didn’t tell anything about the incident to his family. He had some bruises but told his parents that he had fallen from a tree and hurt himself. Later however, he disclosed to his parents that he was beaten up by Aziz.

“There were some injuries on his body where the blood had clot. He was not eating properly and had fallen ill,” said Sakhi Mondol.

He was rushed to the Barasat State General Hospital from where he was referred to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. He died on Friday.

“Initially the family didn’t lodge any complaint. We spoke to the family and they lodged a complaint around November 15. The man has been arrested and interrogation is going on,” said a police officer.