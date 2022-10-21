Shailesh Pandey, 2 brothers arrested in Kolkata’s online fraud case: Police

KOLKATA: Howrah-based businessman Shailesh Pandey and his brothers, Arvind and Rohit, who were the prime accused in an online fraud case, were arrested by the Kolkata Police from Rourkela in Odisha.

Along with the three, the city police’s detective department also arrested Prasenjit Das, 42, from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, officials said.

“Four persons have been arrested in connection with the online fraud case. They are being brought back to Kolkata on transit remand,” said an official.

They were allegedly running an online racket that lured people to take lessons in investments that promised high returns. The operation was being run through a mobile phone app.

The anti-bank fraud section of the detective department started investigating the case on a complaint from Canara Bank on October 14. The complaint, lodged with the Hare Street police station, said that the bank detected huge online transactions in two bank accounts in their Nardendrapur branch that were opened in the name of companies with fictitious documents.

“Das had created a rent agreement which was used to open the bank accounts. The bank submitted the complaint after monitoring those bank accounts,” said a senior officer.

The Kolkata police allegedly seized around ₹8 crore in cash on October 15 from the flat of Shailesh Pandey and later traced online bank transactions amounting to more than ₹130 crore. Of this, ₹22 crore was lying in the two Canara Bank accounts that have been frozen.