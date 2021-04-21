Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Son of famous Kolkata restaurant chain owner surrenders before court
Son of famous Kolkata restaurant chain owner surrenders before court

On August 17, 2019, a speeding Jaguar jumped a traffic signal and hit a Mercedes, before crashing into three persons standing under a police control booth in Kolkata, killing two Bangladeshis.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:44 AM IST
The accused initially took shelter in his relative's house on the outskirt of Kolkata and from there he fled to Dubai. The Calcutta High Court initially granted interim bail for a period of two months on April 8, 2020 on the basis of medical report issued by the Director of Institute of Psychiatry.(HT Archive)

The son of Kolkata restaurant chain owner on Tuesday surrendered before a court in the city after the Supreme Court junked his plea seeking bail in a 2019 car crash case that left two Bangladeshi nationals dead.

The trial court remanded the accused Raghib Parwez to judicial custody till May 5.

The accused initially took shelter in his relative's house on the outskirt of Kolkata and from there he fled to Dubai.

The Calcutta High Court initially granted interim bail for a period of two months on April 8, 2020 on the basis of medical report issued by the Director of Institute of Psychiatry.

The interim bail was later extended on different occasions and the probe agency was directed to take steps to ensure medical examination with regard to the psychological status and the capacity of the petitioner/accused to face trial, to be examined at the National Institute of Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore, which said that Parwez is suffering from 'Bipolar affective disorder in remission'.

The high court, while denying bail on April 13 had said, "Having considered the initial conduct of the accused, which reflects that after committing the ghastly incident he fled away to a foreign country, we are of the opinion that the interim bail so granted to the accused should not be extended".

An appeal was then filed filed by Akhtar Parwez in the apex court on behalf of his accused son against the high court order denying bail to him.

