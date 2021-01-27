IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again with chest pain
kolkata news

Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again with chest pain

Earlier this month, he had to undergo an angioplasty. On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised for the first time and was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (HT Photo)

Former Indian skipper and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly was rushed to hospital again on Wednesday afternoon after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

Earlier this month, he had to undergo an angioplasty. On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised for the first time and was diagnosed with three blockages in the coronary artery.

Noted cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty came to Kolkata to examine him. Doctors had advised Ganguly to undergo the remaining angioplasty after two weeks.

Also Read: IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

A green corridor was created on Wednesday by the Kolkata Police to give a smooth passage to the vehicle in which Ganguly was rushed to the hospital.

Ganguly, after reaching the hospital in a car, walked inside. His wife and brother were also with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP