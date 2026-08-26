Darjeeling , The UNESCO heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway will introduce special joyride services on different short routes for tourists during the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, an official said on Wednesday.

Special toy train joyrides in Darjeeling hills during Durga Puja

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among these will be a round-trip service named 'Mukta Dhara' between Kurseong and Mahanadi stations, as a tribute to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, whose celebrated poem 'Mukta Dhara' is associated with the natural beauty of the Paglajhora stream that passes through the area, she said.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja festival season, DHR will introduce special additional joyride services to provide tourists and visitors with more opportunities to experience the heritage railway and the scenic beauty of the Darjeeling hills," DHR official Prateeksha Chetri said.

Starting October 1, DHR will operate special joyride services, comprising four single-trip joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghum and two round-trip joyrides between Kurseong and Mahanadi, she said in a statement.

The joyrides between Darjeeling and Ghum will be operated by diesel-hauled trains, with the proposed fare for a single trip being ₹800, Chetri said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the round-trips between Kurseong and Mahanadi will be operated with steam engines and has been named 'Red Panda', offering passengers an opportunity to experience the scenic and heritage-rich section of the DHR, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the round-trips between Kurseong and Mahanadi will be operated with steam engines and has been named 'Red Panda', offering passengers an opportunity to experience the scenic and heritage-rich section of the DHR, she said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The proposed fare for this steam engine-hauled round trip is ₹1,530, she said.

'Mukta Dhara', the other round-trip between Kurseong and Mahanadi, will be diesel-operated and the cost of the ride would be ₹1,030 per passenger, the DHR official said.

"With these special services, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway aims to add a distinctive heritage experience to the Durga Puja festive season, allowing visitors to enjoy the region's historic railway, steam heritage, landscapes and cultural legacy," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}