Sukanta Majumdar, new Bengal BJP chief, promises to live up to expectations

Sukanta Majumdar, the Balurghat lawmaker who replaced Dilip Ghosh as the BJP’s West Bengal unit president, has thanked the central leadership for giving "such big responsibility to an ordinary party worker". Sukanta Majumdar’s appointment has come months after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost in the West Bengal assembly elections and several senior leaders defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. "The party has given such a big responsibility to an ordinary worker like me. This can only be possible in the BJP. No other political party can take such a step. I will try to live up to the expectations of the high command and to the trust, they have shown in me,” Sukanta Majumdar told news agency ANI.

Shortly after the announcement, Majumdar said that the BJP is a big family and there can be some differences among its members. “I am confident that those who in the BJP for ideological reasons will not leave. I apologise to our workers who might have felt neglected,” he said. “There are no differences in ideology. The differences in opinions can be resolved," he said and added that he will visit Delhi on September 26.

Majumdar said that those who left the BJP joined it with a motive and they left because their motive was not fulfilled when asked about how the patty is coping with the workers resigning from the party. "A political party is like a water body. There is an inflow and outflow of the workers. People joined us with a motive and left us as their motive was not fulfilled. The people who have faith in the ideology of the BJP will never leave the party," Majumdar, who was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said.

Speaking to ANI over Majumdar’s appointment as the West Bengal BJP chief, Ghosh said: “The party has taken the decision considering the future of the party in the state. The responsibility has been given to the deserving person."

Dilip Ghosh, an MP from Medinipur, has been appointed the national vice president of the BJP. Ghosh thanked the BJP high command for his new responsibility. “I will fulfill the responsibilities given to me by the party high command. I will complete the tasks given to me,” Ghosh, who was the Bengal unit chief for six years, said.

"The party workers were disappointed over the post-poll violence after the West Bengal polls. But they have gained confidence. As far as the internal strife is concerned, there can be differences in opinion in any political party, but everyone will work together for the success of the party in the state," he said, according to ANI.

Majumdar holds a doctoral degree in botany from the North Bengal University and is a first-time MP.

(With agency inputs)