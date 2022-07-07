TMC delegation meets governor Dhankhar amid row over Dilip Ghosh's remarks on Mamata

An eight-member delegation of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday seeking action against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh for his alleged derogatory comments against West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TMC team comprises Kunal Ghosh, Mala Roy, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and Tapas Ray, among others, news agency ANI reported.

Ghosh allegedly made some remarks on Banerjee's family during an interaction at an event organised by a leading media group. The BJP leader said the Bengal CM referred to herself as “Banglar meye (daughter of Bengal)” before the Assembly elections in the eastern state in 2021, and later during her visit to Goa, called herself the “daughter” of the coastal region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Maa baap ka koi thikana nahin hain? Kuch bhi boldenge kahin jake?” Ghosh said at the event. When loosely translated, this could mean ‘what about her parents? Just go and utter anything anywhere’.

A nine-second clip of Ghosh's remarks was shared on Twitter by the chief minister's nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday calling it outrageous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“PM Narendra Modi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how BJP leaders talk about the only sitting woman chief minister of the nation? Political mud-slinging by the likes of Dilip Ghosh continues to remain unchecked,” Abhishek wrote on the micro-blogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC MP Dastidar also took to Twitter to express her shock at the BJP leader's comments. Wearing a black saree, Dastidar said that she chose the colour as a mark of protest against the “killing of Indian cultural ethos".

“I condemn the attitude of Dilip Ghosh and want proper action be taken against him,” the TMC MP said in the video, terming the BJP leader's remarks “misogynistic”.