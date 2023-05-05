TMC demands Suvendu Adhikari’s arrest after his convoy’s SUV allegedly kills man

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday demanded the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari following Thursday’s incident in which a man died after allegedly being knocked down by a car of Adhikari’s convoy at Chandipur in East Medinipur district.

People took to street to protest the death of villager who was allegedly killed after being hit by a convoy of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Twitter Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Adhikari should be arrested immediately. Vehicles in his convoy ran into accidents earlier also,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

The incident triggered a political slugfest since Adhikari was travelling with the convoy.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar took to Twitter to criticise the incident. “BJP’s Leader of Opposition in WB runs away after his car hit a man and killed him! This life could have been saved had he picked up the wounded man and taken him to nearest hospital. Unforgettable!” she wrote.

Also Read: Man dies after being hit by car of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy, allege locals

TMC MLA from Chandipur Soham Chakraborty and Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen met Khan’s family on Friday afternoon. The TMC also announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have identified the deceased victim as Israfeel Khan.

East Medinipur district deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Md M Hawk said they have registered a case based on the complaint from the victim’s family, adding that legal notices are being served to all people who were travelling in the convoy.

“The leader of the opposition (Suvendu Adhikari) was on his way from Chandipur to Contai. The incident happened near Bhairabpur village,” said the DSP.

Asked whether Adhikari was inside the vehicle that hit the victim, Hawk said the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Anand Kumar Pandey, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, who was driving the white SUV that allegedly killed the civilian was arrested and on Friday, a district court remanded him in 24-hour police custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the eyewitnesses, Khan was standing near a roadside tea stall with his bicycle when the SUV tried to overtake other vehicles.

Also Read: Who fired bullets? Mamata Banerjee on Mrityunjay Barman’s death in Kaliaganj

“While the other vehicles sped away, the SUV that hit Khan stopped a few metres away. The driver got down for a few seconds and pointed a flashlight at the spot where Khan was lying. After that, he left at high speed,” said Sheikh Nawaz Sharif, an eyewitness told the local media.

Adhikari could not be reached for the statement.

BJP state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said: “Every death is unfortunate but TMC cannot start politics over an accident. In that case, BJP will find out how many vehicles owned by TMC leaders caused accidents in the past. We will be compelled to start a counter agitation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}