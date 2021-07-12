Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC leader's son held for harassing Bengal police officer's daughter on social media
kolkata news

TMC leader’s son held for harassing Bengal police officer’s daughter on social media

The accused allegedly posted the victim’s phone number with her objectionable photographs on various social media platforms.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Image for representation. (File photo)

The son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was arrested from North 24 Parganas district on Sunday on charges of harassing the daughter of a deputy superintendent of West Bengal police, said police officers dealing with the case.

Arkadip Kundu, the accused, allegedly posted the victim’s phone number with her objectionable photographs on various social media platforms. As a result, the victim was getting phone calls from unknown people for more than a month, an officer from the cybercrime police station in Salt Lake said on condition of anonymity.

The victim registered her police complaint on June 12. “She mentioned that Kundu is one of her former classmates. The accused went into hiding. We tracked him down by monitoring the tower location of his mobile phone,” an officer said on condition of anonymity. Non-bailable sections were added to the first information report on July 10, he added.

The accused, son of Dipak Kundu, a junior leader of the TMC from Uttarpara in Hooghly district, was remanded in police custody for two days when he was produced in court on Sunday afternoon. Police seized two mobile phones from him.

Dipak Kundu could not be contacted.

“I am thankful to the police administration for taking action,” the victim told the media on Sunday evening. Her father earlier alleged that the police were not taking any action because the accused’s father belongs to the ruling party.

