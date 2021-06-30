TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty recovering now after falling prey to fake vaccine camp

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty who had to be hospitalised a day after she reportedly fell prey to a fake vaccine racket in Kolkata is recovering and is fine now. On Wednesday, the MP took to Instagram and posted her health updates where she said that she was doing well and her gall bladder issue will also be fine in some time.

"If u ask me how worst days look like well I have just experienced it and consequences were pain, physically and mentally," the MP wrote and then thanked her followers on the social media platform.

The actor-turned-politician fell ill on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital, a few days after she was reportedly administered some fake vaccine.

According to reports, the actor-politician was invited to a vaccination camp in the city, which was organised by Debanjan Deb, who impersonated as a joint commissioner of the civic body, Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The MP took a dose of the vaccine from the camp but received no SMS from Co-Win, which made her suspicious about the entire set-up. After she raised an alarm, the fake vaccination racket, which organised another vaccination camp in the city, was busted. Debanjan Deb has been slapped with a charge of an attempt to murder, though he claimed that the vaccines were not fake and he had written to Serum Institute of India seeking vaccines.

The fake vaccination apparently has no connection with Trinamool MP's illness as she had some gallbladder issues from before. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has recently commented on the issue and said that the government has no role in organising the vaccination drive. She said she had also spoken to Mimi to enquire about her health. She has a gall bladder-related problem, the chief minister said.