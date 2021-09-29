Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Toddler among two dead in Kolkata building collapse amid heavy rainfall
kolkata news

Toddler among two dead in Kolkata building collapse amid heavy rainfall

The three-year-old child along with a woman were trapped at the top floor of the two-storeyed building in north Kolkata when a portion of it collapsed early on Wednesday. 
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Extremely heavy rainfall lashed West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, and districts such as East Medinipur, West Medinipur and South 24 Parganas since Tuesday night.

Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a portion of the residential building in north Kolkata’s Ahiritola area that they were residing in collapsed early on Wednesday morning. Even as the victims were rescued from the rubble both of them succumbed to their injuries later, news agency ANI reported.

Police said that apart from the victims, three other individuals, who were trapped at the ground floor of the building, were rescued. The woman and the toddler were trapped on the top floor of the building, police added.

How did the incident happen?

The incident took place at around 6.45am when a portion of the old two-storeyed building collapsed. Three people, who were trapped at the ground floor, managed to escape from the debris through a big gap, police said.

How was the rescue operation carried out?

The collapsed building falls in the jurisdiction of the Jorabagan police station area. Following the incident, a rescue team comprising disaster management forces, fire and electricity department personnel, and local police officials reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

RELATED STORIES

What was the weather situation in Kolkata?

Extremely heavy rainfall lashed West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, and districts such as East Medinipur, West Medinipur and South 24 Parganas since Tuesday night. The state, which has been witnessing severe waterlogging for the past few days, is expected to receive more heavy downpours on September 30, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata imd
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal rains cause waterlogging in Kolkata, East Medinipur and other areas

Bhabanipur assembly bypoll: Mamata Banerjee seeks to capture her home turf

Heavy rain lashes Kolkata, south Bengal districts

IMD predicts intense spell of rain over Kolkata, several districts of Bengal
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP