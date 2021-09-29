Toddler among two dead in Kolkata building collapse amid heavy rainfall

Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a portion of the residential building in north Kolkata’s Ahiritola area that they were residing in collapsed early on Wednesday morning. Even as the victims were rescued from the rubble both of them succumbed to their injuries later, news agency ANI reported.

Police said that apart from the victims, three other individuals, who were trapped at the ground floor of the building, were rescued. The woman and the toddler were trapped on the top floor of the building, police added.

How did the incident happen?

The incident took place at around 6.45am when a portion of the old two-storeyed building collapsed. Three people, who were trapped at the ground floor, managed to escape from the debris through a big gap, police said.

How was the rescue operation carried out?

The collapsed building falls in the jurisdiction of the Jorabagan police station area. Following the incident, a rescue team comprising disaster management forces, fire and electricity department personnel, and local police officials reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

What was the weather situation in Kolkata?

Extremely heavy rainfall lashed West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, and districts such as East Medinipur, West Medinipur and South 24 Parganas since Tuesday night. The state, which has been witnessing severe waterlogging for the past few days, is expected to receive more heavy downpours on September 30, according to the latest IMD bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON