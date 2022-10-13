‘Tomorrow, agencies will go after you’: Mamata tells BJP. Adhikari responds

KOLKATA: Central investigating agencies will go after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders once the party is out of power from the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday without naming the BJP.

“Today you are in power and that’s why you are using central (investigating) agencies. Tomorrow when you won’t be in power, agencies will go to your house and pull your ears. Be ready for this. I don’t want to say anything more than this,” she added while addressing a Bijoya Sammelani programme in Kolkata.

The remark comes 48 hours after TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore teacher recruitment case in West Bengal.

In July this year, the federal agency arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in connection with its money laundering case linked to irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers. Both Bhattacharya and Chatterjee are in custody.

ED has already questioned Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew, three times in connection with the coal smuggling case. His wife has also been questioned.

The BJP hit back at Mamata, saying that the TMC chief was afraid as the federal agency has seized a document from Manik Bhattacharya’s house in which Banerjee’s name also figures.

“She is frightened. The ED has submitted documents to the court including a letter which was addressed to Banerjee. The letter said that a TMC youth leader took ₹7 lakh each from 44 candidates to give them jobs in schools. Without her orders, Bhattacharya and Chatterjee couldn’t have done this huge scam. BJP leaders have already demanded that the ED and CBI should now question her,” said Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee also said that people would give a befitting reply to those who tried to malign the Durga Puja and insulted Mahatma Gandhi by placing an idol of the Father of the Nation instead of the asura (demon) at the feet of the Durga idol at a community puja.

“What should be the punishment? I won’t punish. The people will punish them,” she said.

Kolkata Police had removed Gandhi’s idol from the venue of the puja on October 2 when his birth anniversary was being observed after its photos surfaced on social media and triggered protests. Later the police also registered a case.