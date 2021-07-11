Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trinamool Congress to continue state-wide protests today over rising fuel prices

Petrol is currently retailing for ₹101.01 per litre in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress has devised several unique ways to protest against the rising fuel prices -- dragging hand-carts, cooking on the road, and organising rallies with bullock carts.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:33 AM IST
Trinamul Congress supporters pull a scooty on a tri-cart and others ride bicycles during a demonstrative protest against fuel price hikes at a petrol pump, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to continue on Sunday its state-wide protests across West Bengal over the rising fuel prices in India. The two-day protests, planned by the state's ruling party, were launched a day ago against the relentless fuel hike in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hike over the past several weeks, reaching an all-time high in several major cities. Petrol prices have crossed the 100 per litre mark in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Petrol is currently retailing for 101.01 per litre in Kolkata, while it stands at 106.93 per litre in Mumbai.

The Trinamool Congress devised several unique ways on Saturday to protest against the rising fuel prices. At Girish Park in Kolkata, a scooty was loaded on a hand-cart and then dragged. At Ganga Sagar in South 24 Parganas, TMC workers cooked on the road and organised a rally with bullock carts. At Canning, local party leaders held a rally carrying LPG cylinders on their shoulders.

At Kashipur in the northern fringes of Kolkata, however, Trinamool Congress supporters tore posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Petrol, in cities like Jaipur and Hyderabad, has crossed the 107 per litre mark. In Bhopal, the situation is worse -- motorists have to shell out 109.24 per litre on petrol.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, have not yet crossed the 100 per litre mark but are inching towards it throughout major cities. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, diesel is retailing at 99.02 per litre while the rates have also neared the alarming mark in Bhopal, where diesel is being sold at a rate of 98.67 per litre.

Diesel, in Kolkata, is retailing for 92.97 per litre while in Delhi, the fuel is being sold at a price of 89.88 per litre.

