Two goods train collide in Bengal’s Bankura district; services hit: Officials

A goods train rammed into a stationary freight train at Onda in West Bengal’s Bankura district around 4am on Sunday, affecting operations for four hours in the Adra section of the South Eastern Railway (SEC), although nobody was injured in the accident, railway officials said. Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided near West Bengal’s Bankura (PTI Photo)

Both trains were badly damaged and around 12 trains, which were to pass through the Adra section were cancelled, SER officials said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, chief public relations officer of SER said, a freight train coming through the main line jumped the red signal and hit the second train that was standing on the loop line.

Also Read: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces ₹2 crore for development of villages near Odisha train accident site

The main line and the loop line had to be cleared before services were restored around 8.30am, he said.

Among the trains that were either delayed or cancelled at Adra are 12828 Purulia Junction-Howrah, 13506 Asansol-Digha, 08686 Adra-Kharagpur, 08675 Bishnupur-Adra, 08677 Bishnupur-Dhanbad Junction, 18027 Kharagpur-Asansol and 12883 Santragachi Junction-Purulia Junction.

Sunday’s accident comes weeks after India’s deadliest railway tragedies on June 2 in two decades including the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train – in which around 300 people were killed and over 900 injured.