In a significant development, the University of Lucknow (LU) has announced that it will no longer host the 2024 edition of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) owing to a legal dispute between the government and the organiser. The annual conference was earlier scheduled to take place in January. LU to no longer play host to ISC conference

“The difficult decision has been taken due to a combination of recent events and the ongoing legal disputes that have made the successful execution of the conference untenable,” said LU vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said on Monday.

The LU was entrusted with the responsibility to host the prestigious annual conference by the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) in March this year.

In May, members of the organizing committee from the University of Lucknow presented an intricate plan for the organization of the conference at a meeting of the Executive Committee of ISCA held at the association’s headquarters in Kolkata. The comprehensive presentation received appreciation from all committee members present, showcasing the meticulous planning and dedication of the organizing team, an official said.

In May, the Department of Science & Technology (DST) of the Centre, convened a meeting with the general president of the ISCA and the LU-V-C to discuss the terms and conditions for the ISC conference.

On June 5, the DST issued a formal letter to the university stipulating that all decisions related to the technical sessions of the conference would be overseen by a high-level committee constituted by the department DST, the university said. The letter also outlined specific terms and conditions governing the organisation of the ISC conference at the University of Lucknow, they added.

Responding to the DST letter, the ISCA general secretary wrote to the LU in July asserting that all decisions regarding the conduct of the conference shall remain under the purview of the ISCA.

“The University of Lucknow, in turn, communicated that its compliance with the DST’s conditions was essential as the DST is a crucial funding agency that supports the university’s research infrastructure and projects, given its status as a state university,” an official said.

The legal dispute that subsequently unfolded between the ISCA and the DST led to a court case filed by the former. The ISCA filed a writ petition against DST’s intervention in its bylaws and related matters.

“Given the complexity of the situation and the ongoing legal conflict between ISCA and DST, the University of Lucknow has regrettably opted to withdraw from its role as the organiser of the ISC conference. The decision has been made with careful consideration of the prevailing circumstances,” said the vice-chancellor.

The varsity had hosted its first ISC conference, which was inaugurated by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 2002.