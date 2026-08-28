Kolkata, The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has written to Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor Probir Kumar Ghosh, expressing dismay over his "failure" to appear before it in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of reservation policy in the recruitment process, a varsity official said on Friday.

Visva-Bharati recruitment 'lapses': SC panel expresses dismay over VC's 'failure' to attend hearing

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According to the letter, a hearing was convened on August 20 before NCST member Dr Partha Biswas in connection with the alleged lapses in the reservation policy implementation for the appointment of a professor.

"The vice-chancellor was asked to appear before the commission, but he could not attend the scheduled hearing. Other administrative-level officials of the central university were present there," the varsity official said.

The letter, dated August 27, was addressed to the vice-chancellor and the additional secretary of the higher education department, he said.

The commission said the vice chancellor's absence from the hearing had been viewed "very seriously" by the member.

It directed the authorities concerned to ensure the personal appearance of the VC before the commission on the next date of hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} The NCSC also cautioned the vice chancellor to take the matter seriously and ensure "strict compliance" with the directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCSC also cautioned the vice chancellor to take the matter seriously and ensure "strict compliance" with the directions. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission warned that in the event of non-compliance, the panel may exercise its "powers under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, including powers vested in a civil court to summon and enforce the attendance of persons and require the production of documents and records before it".

The Visva-Bharati spokesperson confirmed that the VC's office had received the communication but maintained that the "recruitment decision was made in the presence of all members of the board and not unilaterally by the VC".

"Representatives of the Centre were present during the interview process for the professor's recruitment. Our recruitment process was transparent. The VC might have been preoccupied, and he could not attend the commission's hearing. But representatives from the university were present during the hearing," he said.

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The varsity spokesperson said once the letter has come, the central university will respond to the commission in accordance with law.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.