Watch: Women engage in ugly brawl, beat each other with slippers in Kolkata local train

The widespread occurrence of fight videos among individuals in public transportation has become an alarming and disheartening phenomenon. In the latest scuffle, a fight broke out between a group of women on a local train in West Bengal's Kolkata, a video of which has surfaced online.

Women in Kolkata local train get into fight, beat each other with slippers. (Twitter)

The video, originally shared by a Twitter user @Ayushihihaha showed a chaotic scene with women shouting, screaming, and beating each other with slippers and punching each other's faces in the ladies' coach of the local train. Other people present there tried to stop them but they kept fighting.

At the end of the video, one of the women involved in the fight can be seen hurling an object at a boy standing beside her. The exact cause of the scuffle remains unknown, as the video provides no explicit context for the dispute.

The video's rapid dissemination across social media platforms has prompted a range of reactions from viewers. “Pro version of Mumbai local,” a user wrote.

“Free WWE inside train,” another user commented.

One user joked about how the video was a great advertisement for a shampoo brand, given all the hair that was pulled throughout the video.

Adding a touch of humour, a user quipped, “Anupamaa pe discussion hori thi." (discussion was going on TV daily soap 'Anupamaa').