WB govt sets up anti-ragging helpline after fresher’s death at Jadavpur varsity

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an anti-ragging toll-free helpline to curb ragging incidents in educational institutions across the state.

Supporters of Left Front student organisations protest in front of the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata over the death of a first-year student (Photo credit: ANI)

“The JU incident has opened our eyes. Several incidents may happen and the students may not report them out of fear. Any person may call the 24X7 helpline to lodge a complaint related to ragging in educational institutions. The identity of the caller would be kept confidential,” Banerjee said while speaking at a government programme in Kolkata.

The helpline 18003455678 will be operated from the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar .

The decision to set up a helpline came after a 17-year-old student of Jadavpur University in Kolkata allegedly jumped to death from the university’s hostel balcony on August 9. The student was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed. Police have registered a murder case and 13 persons have been arrested till date.

“Parents send their children facing so much of hardships. Such incidents torturing students take place in many institutions. Not many such incidents could be heard of when we were students. It seems to have shot up now,” she added.

Also Read: Jadavpur University’s second report on student’s death unsatisfactory: UGC

Meanwhile, JU authorities are discussing the idea whether to install a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-based security system in the university and hostel campuses to curb any illegal activities and restrict entry of outsiders.

“Installing CCTV cameras in the university and hostel campus may not be enough. We would take expert opinion on whether to install RFID-based security system,” said Buddhadeb Sau, JU’s interim vice-chancellor.

The RFID system uses radio frequency signals to provide automatic identification of items.

It has emerged that the anti-ragging guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2008 -- based on recommendations of the Supreme Court -- which included installing CCTV cameras in the campus and providing separate hostel facilities for freshers were flouted by the university.

Investigating into the student’s death, police found that in most places on the JU campus, among the more renowned universities in the country, CCTV cameras were not installed and those which were installed were either damaged or not functioning.

“Some CCTV cameras are installed in the departments such as geography and mathematics. A decision has been taken to install CCTV cameras at strategic locations of the university and hostel campuses such as the gates,” said an official.

The UGC has already sought two reports from JU over anti-ragging measures in place. The apex body of higher education in India claimed that it was not satisfied with either of the reports sent by JU.

“A meeting of the university’s anti-ragging body was held. We would compile a report and send a report to the UGC. We would also mention in our reports how in the past obstructions were created when the university tried to implement UGC guidelines,” said Sau.

