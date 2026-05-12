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WB sports minister hints at probe into ‘Messi episode’, slams VIP culture under TMC regime

WB sports minister hints at probe into ‘Messi episode’, slams VIP culture under TMC regime

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday hinted at an investigation into the controversial Lionel Messi episode at the Salt Lake Stadium, and alleged that sports in the state had suffered due to politicisation and VIP culture under the previous TMC regime.

WB sports minister hints at probe into ‘Messi episode’, slams VIP culture under TMC regime

After taking charge of the sports department, Pramanik said he sought the files related to the incident, indicating a possible probe into the role of organisers and officials linked to the fiasco.

The Messi controversy surrounds the chaos at the stadium in December last year, where thousands of fans, many of whom had bought expensive tickets, were unable to watch the football legend due to overcrowding, alleged VIP interference and security lapses. A section of spectators later vandalised parts of the stadium.

The then sports minister Aroop Biswas came under intense criticism after visuals showed him and several VIPs surrounding Messi on the field, triggering allegations that political interference and unrestricted access disrupted the event.

"It was a very sad episode. I have asked for the file, and if required, I will speak to the chief minister ," he said.

The minister said the new dispensation would work to restore professionalism and transparency in the state's sports administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / WB sports minister hints at probe into ‘Messi episode’, slams VIP culture under TMC regime
Home / Cities / Kolkata / WB sports minister hints at probe into ‘Messi episode’, slams VIP culture under TMC regime
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