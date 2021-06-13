Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal: 95-year-old woman beats Covid-19
kolkata news

West Bengal: 95-year-old woman beats Covid-19

The woman named Nandarani Acharya, was tested positive for Covid-19 infection on May 15 this year and was admitted to the hospital on May 19 with low oxygen saturation and mild breathlessness.
ANI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:51 AM IST
As per the state health bulletin issued on Saturday, West Bengal reported 4,286 new Covid-19 cases, 3,149 recoveries and 81 deaths over 24 hours.(AFP)

A 95-year-old patient has successfully recovered from Covid-19 in Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The woman named Nandarani Acharya, was tested positive for Covid-19 infection on May 15 this year and was admitted to the hospital on May 19 with low oxygen saturation and mild breathlessness.

According to an official statement from the hospital, doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff attended her immediately with proper round-the-clock medical treatment, oxygen therapy and care. She recovered from Covid-19 pneumonia after 25 days.

Acharya was discharged from the hospital on Saturday in healthy condition without any oxygen support, said the hospital.

The patient's family members thanked all the doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of the hospital for treating and curing Acharya from Covid-19.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Saturday, West Bengal reported 4,286 new Covid-19 cases, 3,149 recoveries and 81 deaths over 24 hours. There are 16,248 active cases in the state taking the cumulative caseload to 14,57, 273. The total recoveries registered since the pandemic stands at 14,24,213 while the death toll is at 16,812.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid recovery covid 19 news coronavirus india coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Astronomers spot giant 'blinking' star near Milky way

Cambodia deploys new batch of rat recruits as mine-detecting rat Magawa retires

Man in Chicago plunges into Lake Michigan for 365th straight day

This is how a dad interacts with a dog he didn’t want. Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP