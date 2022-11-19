West Bengal child rights body sends show-cause notice to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari for his ‘offensive’ tweet allegedly targeting the birthday party of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s three-year-old son.

The notice was issued following a complaint by one Shilpa Das to WBCPCR who said the comments were outright malicious and derogatory against a three-year-old child.

WBCPCR has taken cognizance of the complaint filed by one Shilpa Das with regard to an alleged offensive and derogatory tweet against the birthday event of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s son by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, the commission said in a press release on Thursday and the following day, a show-cause notice was issued.

“You are called upon to show-cause within three days of the receipt of this notice as to why the action of proceedings may not be initiated against you for violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, IPC, UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and Indian Constitution,” said the letter signed by Ananya Chakraborty, advisor of WBCPCR.

On November 13, in a tweet, Adhikari said 500 policemen were deployed without any official order to beef up security at a hotel on the occasion of Banerjee’s son’s birthday celebration.

“Grand celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal!!! Security has been beefed up for the birthday party of Koyla Bhaipo’s son. Over 500 policemen, bomb squad & dog squad have been deployed to guard the venue,” he tweeted.

However, Adhikari told the media that his tweet was not against any child’s birthday party but against the police deployment on taxpayers’ money.

“Who was that VIP for whom hundreds of policemen were deployed without any official orders? It is my duty to protest if taxpayers’ money is misused,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, TMC rubbished the allegations saying that there was no birthday party at the hotel.

“It is a blatant lie. The coach and players of Diamond Harbour Football Club met Abhishek at the hotel. He is the club’s chief patron and the club had the opportunity to play Premier Division Football League. The occasion has been presented as Abhishek’s son’s birthday party by BJP,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.