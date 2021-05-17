West Bengal governor urges Mamata Banerjee to follow ‘constitutional norms’ as chaos erupts over arrest of TMC leaders

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter on Monday to express alarm and urge the state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee to follow constitutional norms and rule of law as chaos descended in Kolkata over the arrest of 4 Trinamool Congress party members by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

“Concerned at alarming situation. Call upon @MamataOfficial to follow constitutional norms and rule of law,” Dhankar tweeted

CBI arrested Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Sovan Chatterjee on Monday, in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case. Mamata Banerjee rushed to CBI’s office at Nizam Palace where the four were held and demanded she be arrested too, a source within TMC told HT. TMC workers and supporters took to the streets to protest the arrests. Reports emerged of shoes, bricks, and bottles being hurled at central forces stationed at Nizam Palace.

Dhankar also asked West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, and the state home department to take necessary steps to maintain law and order.

“Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice @HomeBengal must take all steps to maintain law & order. Sad situation is being allowed to drift with no tangible action by authorities,” he added.

The Narada sting case dates back to 2016 and featured many high-profile TMC leaders receiving money on camera for fictitious companies. Besides those arrested, leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP leader Mukul Roy were also recorded by Mathew Samuel, the man behind the sting operation.

Both Hakim and Mukherjee are sitting ministers in Banerjee’s cabinet, Mitra, a member of the legislative assembly, has been arrested before for his alleged role in the Sharada scandal, Chatterjee joined BJP but quit on being denied a party ticket for the recently concluded assembly elections.