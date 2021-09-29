West Bengal rains cause waterlogging in Kolkata, East Medinipur and other areas | Watch

Heavy rains battered Kolkata and other southern districts of West Bengal on Wednesday owing to low-pressure created by cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ in the Bengal coast, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas. Visuals of waterlogged streets in Kolkata, East Medinipur and other districts have been doing rounds on social media platforms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intense spell of rains or thundershowers accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of West Bengal for three to four hours today.

Earlier this morning, a three-year-old child and a woman died after a building collapsed in Kolkata’s Ahiritola region. Although they were rescued from the rubbles of the building, they succumbed to their injuries later. In another rain-related incident, a man was killed by electrocution in his waterlogged home in Kolkata. His wife and 10-year-old son also died while attempting to save him.

The MeT had predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas of cities and towns, and damage to standing crops, and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday. More than 35,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and relief shelters are on standby, the local administration stated.

Districts including West Midnapore, East Medinipur and South 24 Parganas received heavy to very heavy rain. Haldia in East Medinipur received 216.4mm rain in the past 24 hours, while Diamond Harbour and Sagar Island received 150mm and 152mm rain till 8:30 am this morning, the weather department said.