West Bengal reports 108 new Covid-19 deaths, 8,811 fresh cases

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST
People throng a market area during restricted opening times imposed by West Bengal's state government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Siliguri on June 3, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu Dutta / AFP)

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 15,921 after 108 more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally went up to 14,03,535 after 8,811 new cases of infection were reported, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 16,938 patients recovered from coronavirus improving the discharge rate to 94.46%. So far, 13,25,834 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases currently is 14,03,535, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 30 were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by 27 in Kolkata. The rest of the deaths were registered in several other districts, the bulletin said.

Out of the 108 deaths during the day, 41 were caused due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The 8,811 new positive cases included 1,842 from North 24 Parganas and 976 from Kolkata.

Since Wednesday, 74,568 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such examinations to 1,26,45,747, the bulletin added.

