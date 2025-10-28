Will Cyclone Montha’s landfall lead to rain in Kolkata? Here’s what IMD says

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds for Kolkata on Tuesday. That's linked to a cyclonic storm named Montha, which is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh by October 28 night.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Kolkata too.

Kolkata Weather Forecast October 29: The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms are expected, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. The temperature will be 30°C maximum and 25°C minimum.

October 30: The weather department forecasts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Thunderstorms are expected, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. The temperature will be 30°C maximum and 25°C minimum.

October 31: The Met department predicts a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. No weather warning has been issued. The temperature will be 31°C maximum and 26°C minimum.

November 1: The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain. No weather warning has been issued. The temperature will be 32°C maximum and 25°C minimum.

November 2: As per the IMD, Kolkata will witness thunderstorms with rain on November 2. No weather warning has been issued. The temperature will be 32°C maximum and 24°C minimum.

November 3: The IMD predicts mainly clear skies. No weather warning has been issued.

Cyclone Montha The cyclonic storm Montha, which originated as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning. The IMD has warned that it is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by tonight.

The cyclone is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, later today. The IMD has forecast that Montha will arrive as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 90-100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.