Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Woman allegedly gang raped by robbers at Kolkata home; 15 lakh looted
kolkata news

Woman allegedly gang raped by robbers at Kolkata home; 15 lakh looted

According to the complaint, two or three unidentified men entered the house by breaking open the lock and overpowered the woman. They tied her up in the bedroom and broke open the almirah in the adjacent room
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Representational image.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two or three men who broke into her house and stole 15 lakh at Garden Reach in Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

Sleuths of the city police’s detective department have started an investigation. Police have registered a case of gang rape and robbery based on the woman’s complaint. No one has been arrested till now.

“The incident took place between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday when the woman was alone in the house. Her parents had gone to work in a garment factory locking the flat’s door from outside,” said a senior police officer.

Also Read | State budget for 2021-22 to be placed in West Bengal assembly today

According to the complaint, two or three unidentified men entered the house by breaking open the lock and overpowered her. They tied her up in the bedroom and broke open the almirah in the adjacent room.

The men stole 15 lakh in cash along with gold and silver ornaments. Before fleeing, they allegedly raped the woman.

“The case is being investigated by the detective department. The woman has lodged a complaint. Every angle is being probed,” said another officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra shares astounding pic of natural pool, mesmerises netizens

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP