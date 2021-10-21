Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman smothers her day-old infant with pillow in Kolkata nursing home: Police
kolkata news

Woman smothers her day-old infant with pillow in Kolkata nursing home: Police

Nurses at the Ekbalpore nursing home suspected the woman’s involvement when they found the lifeless infant on Wednesday morning, Kolkata police said.
The Kolkata woman booked for killing her day-old daughter in the nursing home told the police that her husband was not involved in the crime. (HT File Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

KOLKATA: A Kolkata homemaker on Wednesday was charged with murdering her daughter hours after birth at a private nursing home in the city, police said.

The nursing home is located in the Ekbalpore area. The nurses had their suspicious about the woman’s involvement in the infant’s death when they saw the lifeless body of the baby on Wednesday morning.

“The resident doctor confirmed that the baby had died. The infant had no complication till Tuesday night,” said Jamaluddin Shams, director of Netaji Subhas Nursing Home.

Officers from the local police station said on condition of anonymity that the woman admitted that she smothered the infant with a pillow on Tuesday night.

“She told the nursing home staff that she wanted a son and was heartbroken when the girl was born. We have registered a case. However, the woman has been kept under watch at the nursing home as she is weak and needs treatment. A probe is not possible till she gets better,” said an officer.

Police suspect that the woman’s husband, who was present at the nursing home and left for an hour on Wednesday morning to have food, knew about the crime.

“The woman claimed that her husband was not aware that she had killed the child. But we will question him,” the officer added.

