KOTKAPURA FIRING CASE Court dismisses Umranangal’s plea seeking call details of SIT members

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:52 IST

The Faridkot district and sessions court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal seeking call detail records (CDRs) and other details pertaining to mobile phones of all members of special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

Umranangal had filed the application in the court of district and sessions judge Harpal Singh on September 27.

Umranangal and former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma had also filed applications seeking a status report on the first information report (FIR) registered by then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher on October 14, 2015, after the firing incident. All these applications, including two revision petitions, were dismissed by the session court.

The hearing was adjourned to November 29. The arguments will be held on the framing of charges against the accused in the next hearing. .

Meanwhile, hearing on a plea seeking quashing of the ‘subsequent’ FIR registered in the Kotkapura firing case will be held in Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday. In July this year, two cops had moved the high court, seeking quashing of the ‘subsequent’ FIR registered on August 7, 2018, wherein many police officers were made accused.