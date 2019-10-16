L-G directs DDA to provide parking space, remove squatters at 17th century palace

cities

Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting to review the redevelopment work at Sheesh Mahal, a 17th century palace in Shalimar Bagh. The L-G has directed the Delhi Development Authority to take necessary measures to provide parking facility and address the issue of encroachment.

In August, the L-G had directed authorities to restore the monument. A committee had also been set up. It was constituted under the chairmanship of principal commissioner (horticulture), with representatives from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Public Works Department (PWD), police and members of the local community.

On Wednesday, the L-G directed the DDA to make arrangements for adequate parking and resolve the issue of encroachment. “Adequate parking provision have to be made on site in accordance to requirement. Regarding encroachment on land under ASI possession, the LG has directed the DDA to hold a meeting with ASI and sort out the issue,” the press release by the DDA read.

The L-G has also asked for DDA to provide proper facilities such as seating, toilets, etc.

INTACH made a presentation on the restoration work. “INTACH has suggested removal of wall built by ASI around Main Sheesh Mahal monument for proper integration and boards be placed to provide information to public regarding the historical value of monuments,” the release read.

Sheesh Mahal is a 17th-century palace that was commissioned by Shah Jahan’s wife, Akbarabadi Begum. The surrounding garden consisted of fruit orchards and was one of the favourite spots of emperor Shah Jahan. Over time, several colonial era structures were added to the monument’s precincts.

Currently, the monument is in a dilapidated condition. In August, the L-G had stressed upon the need for better amenities for visitors to the park, a boundary wall, parking space and solar lighting to make the park a community resource for the local residents. He also directed the DDA to engage ex-army men as security personnel. “The LG was informed that Director General (Resettlement) has been contacted and security through ex-servicemen is expected to be in place by end of November,” said a DDA official.

