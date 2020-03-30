Labourers try to rush out of Mumbai in cramped goods vans amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Police on Sunday arrested several vehicle drivers for attempting to ply migrant labourers out of the city illegally.

The Sakinaka police on Sunday arrested a truck driver and owner for trying to transport 64 daily wage workers from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. “The truck could have passed off as one used for supplying essential commodities. But as per our standard operating procedure, the officers and men checked the truck and found that it was transporting people,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (Zone -10).

Amjad Ali Razzak Shah, 32, was driving the truck, with the owner, Mohammed Ali Razzak Shah, sitting beside him. Amjad told police the 64 persons were daily wage labourers and all of them had lost their jobs and wanted to go back home. “We contacted the BMC and they arranged for food for the people,” said Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Andheri police intercepted a goods tempo and found 17 people in it. Vijay Belge, senior inspector, Andheri police, said, “During inquiry they told police that they were working in shops at Marol and Powai, and were left jobless after the lockdown. We then booked tempo driver Ajaykumar Tihuri, 27, a resident of Ghatkopar.”

The Vashi police intercepted nine vehicles including an ambulance for trying to transport 306 passengers out of state.