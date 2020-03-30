e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Labourers try to rush out of Mumbai in cramped goods vans amid coronavirus lockdown

Labourers try to rush out of Mumbai in cramped goods vans amid coronavirus lockdown

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 00:41 IST
Suraj Ojha, Farhan Shaikh and Padmja Sinha
Suraj Ojha, Farhan Shaikh and Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Sunday arrested several vehicle drivers for attempting to ply migrant labourers out of the city illegally.

The Sakinaka police on Sunday arrested a truck driver and owner for trying to transport 64 daily wage workers from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. “The truck could have passed off as one used for supplying essential commodities. But as per our standard operating procedure, the officers and men checked the truck and found that it was transporting people,” said Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (Zone -10).

Amjad Ali Razzak Shah, 32, was driving the truck, with the owner, Mohammed Ali Razzak Shah, sitting beside him. Amjad told police the 64 persons were daily wage labourers and all of them had lost their jobs and wanted to go back home. “We contacted the BMC and they arranged for food for the people,” said Goyal.

Meanwhile, the Andheri police intercepted a goods tempo and found 17 people in it. Vijay Belge, senior inspector, Andheri police, said, “During inquiry they told police that they were working in shops at Marol and Powai, and were left jobless after the lockdown. We then booked tempo driver Ajaykumar Tihuri, 27, a resident of Ghatkopar.”

The Vashi police intercepted nine vehicles including an ambulance for trying to transport 306 passengers out of state.

top news
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Pakistan uses Covid-19 outbreak to again rake up Kashmir
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
2 IAS officers suspended for Delhi lockdown violations, 2 other officials face action
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
Coronavirus: Can Centre’s 7 steps control migrant crisis amidst lockdown?
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities