Local bodies department approves setting up of cow shelter in Noorpur Bet of Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:32 IST

The local bodies department has approved the establishment of a cow shelter (gaushala) in 10 acres of the municipal corporation (MC) land in Noorpur Bet. Besides, the proposal for establishing four dog pounds in the city has also been approved.

The approvals by the department (a copy of which is with HT) have been granted after resolutions on the proposals were approved by the MC General House during its meeting on September 23.

According to the resolution on the gaushala proposal, the civic body was facing problem in finding space for sheltering stray cattle due to which a large number of stray cattle are roaming on city roads, resulting in road accidents. The MC said so ar the MC was shifting the stray cattle to the Govind Godham on the Hambran Road and the Godham management was charging ₹30 per animal. However, the Godham is sheltering over 1,300 cattle and there was no more space to accommodate more cattle. The MC had also tried to find space in other gaushalas, but to no avail.

During last month, the MC had issued work orders for expanding the government gaushala, situated in Burj Powat village (outside MC limits) at a cost of ₹27 lakh. However, the space was not enough to shelter hundreds of cattle roaming on city roads.

In the resolution approved by the General House, the MC stated that 10 acres of the MC land was lying vacant in Noorpur Bet and a cow shelter could be established at that site. The MC can also contemplate handing over its operations to an NGO.

NOD TO DOG POUNDS

The department has also approved a resolution to establish four dog ponds (one each in four zones of the MC) in the city. Last year, the MC had conducted a meeting with dog lovers for finding a solution to the stray dog menace. At that time, dog lovers had demanded that dog pounds should be established in the city where they would also help the MC in treating sick dogs. One such pond (2,000 yards) is proposed to be set up in the dairy complex area.

PROPOSAL ON COLLECTING SHARING CHARGES KEPT PENDING

While the civic body was expecting high revenue from the collection of sharing charges from colonisers on sewer connections and owners of housing projects, the department has kept the proposal pending.

As per information, the state government had abolished sharing charges in 2014 and the civic body was directed to collect external development, change of land use charges, etc. However, viewing that the MC can earn revenue in crores by imposing sharing charges, the General House had approved a resolution to impose these charges again.

But, the department has kept the proposal pending and has sought remarks from its town planning wing over it.

Sharing charges were earlier collected from the colonisers, who had attached the water-sewer connections of their respective colonies with the MC lines illegally.One-time charges are imposed for regularising the same.

PROPOSAL ON TRANSFER LED STREETLIGHTS PENDING

While a hue and cry is being raised by councillors over the non-functional LED streetlights, the department has also kept the proposal to transfer around 9,500 existing LED streetlights to the Tata company pending.

As per the resolution, there are 9,500 LED streetlights, which were installed in the city before the government had roped in the company for replacing the old streetlights (1.05 lakh points) with LED lights in the city. Most of the streetlights are lying non-functional as its maintenance is not under the scope of Tata company, so the MC decided to transfer the light points to the Tata company only.

ANIMAL SLAUGHTER RATES

While the MC has almost completed the ₹19-crore project of modernising its slaughter house, situated in the dairy complex (Hambran Road), the department has approved the rates for getting animals slaughtered in the facility.

The approved rates are as follows: ₹150 would be charged for slaughtering a goat/sheep, ₹10 for poultry and ₹100 for a pig.

Recently, the MC also opened a technical bid for finalising a contractor, who would run the facility. The officials said that the slaughter house would be made operational this month following which slaughtering would not be allowed at any part of the city.