Lockdown effect: Amrutanjan bridge to become history, finally

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 19:15 IST

Pune The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to demolish the 190-year-old Amrutanjan bridge near Khandala ghat on the Pune-Mumbai expressway as the busy stretch is deserted due to the national lockdown.

The road development utility that sought special permission from Raigad district collector and local police will raze the historic structure using explosive material between April 4 and April 14.

The Raigad police have also made traffic arrangements near Khandala ghat to ensure no vehicular movement affects the demolition work.

According to the Raigad police, the bridge built by the British in 1830 has become a hindrance for traffic leading to mishaps on the expressway. Though not in use since the MSRDC built another bridge parallel to the old one while constructing the expressway, it had earlier decided to retain Amrutanjan bridge.

The iconic bridge, often the attraction of tourists for taking photographs of the picturesque Khandala ghat, was causing traffic interruptions after the expressway was built. As the pillars of the bridge were coming in the way for commuters and slowing traffic, MSRDC had written to Indian railways, the custodian of the bridge, for its demolition.

“While the planning to demolish the Amrutanjan bridge was on for long, it wasn’t feasible due to the otherwise heavy traffic movement on the expressway. However, with lockdown and deserted expressway, MSRDC has decided to raze the bridge,” said Digambar P Pradhan, superintendent of police, highway safety patrol (HSP), Thane, in his order.

According to the police, the bridge often lead to traffic congestion near the old structure. British officer Captain Hughes, responsible for developing railway tracks between Mumbai and Lonavla, built the bridge in one year. The bridge later became a vital link between the two cities of the state. The structure later came to be known as Amrutanjan bridge as a giant advertisement by balm producing firm Amrutanjan was put up near the bridge.