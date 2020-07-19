Lockdown phase 2: Hustle and flow as Pune shops, markets reopen... for a day

cities

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:41 IST

PUNE Huge crowds thronged chicken, mutton, vegetable and grocery shops and petrol pumps flouting the social distancing norms as essential commodities shops were open from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

In the second phase of the ten-day lockdown, starting from July 19, essential commodities shops were allowed to remain open on Sunday. From Monday, essential commodities shops would remain open only till noon, till July 23.

On the even of Shravan chicken and mutton shops witnessed huge crowds. During Shravan, as per the Marathi calendar, people of Hindu community refrain from eating meat.

Rahul Dambale, a resident of Yerawada , said, “There was a long queue when I went to buy chicken at a nearby shop. I had to wait for an hour in the hot sun.”

Manzoor Shaikh, proprietor Diamond Chicken, Camp, said, “There was a heavy rush as many people turned up to buy chicken. We made them stand in a queue to avoid crowding and ensured that social distancing was maintained. Also, sanitizers were used extensively as precautionary measure to prevent the Sars-Cov-2 virus infection.”

“The huge rush was due to Gatari Amavasya which will be followed up by Ganpati and other festivals. We are hopeful that the crowds will lessen in the next few days. However, we kept the highest standards of cleaning and hygiene for our customers as per the directions of the health department,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rise in prices of vegetables by at least 40 to 50 per cent did not stop the residents from purchasing it.

Rohini Badade, a homemaker, said, “After five days of strict lockdown, I stepped out to purchase vegetables and fruits.

“The prices of vegetable and fruits were higher as compared to normal. But I had to purchase it as all family members are at home, we need to manage the next week,” she said.

Raju Waghmare, a vegetable seller, said, “The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market located at Gultekdi is closed. I have stock of garlic, potato, onion and I procured the vegetables directly from farmers.”

“Indeed, vegetable prices are up by almost 30 to 40 per cent, but I need to go 50 km away from the city to bring these vegetables,” he said.

“I am appealing to the customers to wear the mask and maintain social distance, maximum customers are taking care, but some are neglecting it,” he said.

Though the administration had announced that only those working in essential services would be able to commute, a huge rush was seen at petrol pumps.

Vishwas Jadhav, a senior citizen, said, “As the Covid-19 positive cases are increasing in the city, there is fear among the residents that the administration might extend the lockdown. People are involved in panic purchasing and are stocking food and grocery items in huge quantity.”