10 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Lucknow hotel

lucknow news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Ten persons were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at hotel Emprio Grand under Krishna Nagar police station limits in the city on Friday afternoon

Seven workers suffered critical injuries and were taken to Ashiyana’s Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment (Deepak Gupta/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Police said all visitors were rescued immediately after the incident. “The cylinders were on the ground floor and the workers were on the fifth floor,” said Vikram Singh, SHO, Krishna Nagar police station.

“After learning of the incident, everyone who was inside the hotel was evacuated. Seven workers suffered critical injuries and were taken to Ashiyana’s Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment. Three were released after first aid,” added Singh.

