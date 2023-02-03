10 partner countries among 41 to take part in Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit at Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-23) will have official delegations of investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries.

Measures are afoot to make arrangements for their participation and stay during the summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sent eight teams to hold roadshows in 21 cities across 16 countries in December 2022 to attract investment ahead of the UPGIS-2023. The state government’s teams received intents for investment of ₹7.12 lakh crore at these international roadshows.

“Yes, delegations and investors from nearly 41 countries, including 10 partner countries, are expected to take part in the UPGIS-2023. We are making arrangements for the stay of foreign delegates. We hope to have participation of nearly 10,000 persons. A tent city with arrangements for the stay of 750 participants and work on the site for the UPGIS-2023 at Vrindavan Yojana is in progress,” infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said.

Besides the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands, the countries that have partnered with the state government for the UPGIS-2023 include Singapore, Mauritius, Denmark, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

The state government proposes to have partner-country sessions. Diplomats from the 10 partner countries are going to attend these sessions. Singapore and Denmark will have partner-country sessions on the first day on February 10. The sessions for Netherlands, Japan, UAE and Australia have been planned on February 11. The partner- country session for the UK has been planned on the concluding day on February 12.

Foreign delegations and diplomats have met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in recent months and shown willingness for participation in UPGIS-2023 or investment in Uttar Pradesh.

An official press release recently said the state government was in touch with the Denmark to promote ethanol production in a friendly manner.

Ambassador of Denmark Freddie Svane had recently met chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed use of technology for conversion of stubble stray into bio straw briquettes into ethanol or methanol in depth. High Commissioner of Canada in India Cameron Mackay had met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here and indicated his country was keen on participation at the UPGIS-2023.

The eight teams that went abroad included one led by state legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana. He led a team to Canada. At Toronto (Canada), CEO of My Health Center, a Canadian company signed MoU worth ₹2050 crore for setting up a multi-specialty hospital and medical college and medical device manufacturing unit in Kanpur. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who led a team to the USA, had said the state government’s teams were receiving a good response at the roadshows abroad. The state government also got investment intents from San Francisco, USA, and other major destinations in 21 cities in 16 countries, where the state government teams held roadshows.

