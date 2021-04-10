Home / Cities / Lucknow News / BREAKING: 10 people killed, 20 injured as truck carrying devotees overturns near UP’s Etawah
lucknow news

BREAKING: 10 people killed, 20 injured as truck carrying devotees overturns near UP’s Etawah

10 people killed, 20 injured as truck carrying devotees overturns near UP’s Etawah
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:07 PM IST
People and police personnel carry injured to ambulance. (SOURCED)

At least 10 people were killed and 30 were injured on Saturday as a truck carrying devotees returning from Agra overturned and fell into a 30-feet deep gorge near Kasaua village in Uttar Pradesh's Badhepura.

The devotees who belong to Pinahata village were returning from Agra after visiting the Lakhna Devi temple. There were at least 100 people on board. The truck lost control and flipped while it was returning to Pinahata village. Several women and children were injured in the accident.

Police personnel along with locals of the area pulled up the bodies of the injured via ropes tied to vehicles as ambulances gathered to take the injured to hospitals. The

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accidents
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP